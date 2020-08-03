Main Line Animal Rescue hosting drive-in movie night

Main Line Animal rescue will host a drive-in movie night on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The movie screened will be the family-friendly favorite "The Sandlot," which follows the funny and touching adventures of Scottie Smalls and his friends who play baseball in the neighborhood.

Main Line Animal Rescue's event, which will be held at the organization's Chester Springs facility, will be able to accommodate more than 100 cars, giving families a night out while also social distancing.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Cars will park on a first come, first served basis. Priority seating also is available for those who want to sit up front. First and second row spots are available for $250 and $150.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sundown, around 7:50 p.m. Main Line Animal Rescue is located at 1149 Pike Springs Road in Chester Springs. The funds raised from the event will help neglected animals.

Tickets can be purchased online.