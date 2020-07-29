National Constitution Center offering month of free admission

The National Constitution Center has offered online classes, town halls and podcasts since closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The digital content appears to be popular, as the Constitution Center states its website is currently the fourth most visited museum website in America.

Soon, visitors will be able to see the exhibits in person again. The museum announced it will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Admission will be free through Saturday, Sept. 5, made possible in part by support from PECO.

New health and safety protocols at the museum include increased sanitation, one-way foot traffic and limited capacity. Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks and visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance. During the month that admission is free, timed tickets still must be reserved.

The Constitution Center will begin operations on a modified schedule. During this phase, the museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can view special exhibits like "Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality," as well as long-time favorites like Signers’ Hall.

The Constitution Center's exhibit commemorating the centennial anniversary of voting rights for women, "The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote," will open on Saturday, Aug. 26, the 100th anniversary of the amendment's certification.

The exhibit will trace the triumphs and struggles that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment and will allow visitors to better understand the long fight for women’s suffrage.