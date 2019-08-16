National Constitution Center opening 19th Amendment exhibit in 2020

Friday, the National Constitution Center announced it plans to open an exhibit in 2020 on the development of the women's rights movement, in commemoration of the 19th Amendment's centennial anniversary.

The new exhibit will trace the triumphs and struggles that led to the ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the long fight for women's suffrage, that began before the Civil War.

According to the National Constitution Center, the exhibit will highlight the constitutional arguments and historical context of the movement, as well as shine a spotlight on the key advocates for women's rights and the methods they used to persuade the states and then the nation to recognize equal citizenship for women.

The 19th Amendment exhibit will build upon the newest permanent exhibit, "Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality."

It will open summer of 2020.

