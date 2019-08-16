More Events:

August 16, 2019

National Constitution Center opening 19th Amendment exhibit in 2020

Visitors can explore the development of the women's rights movement

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Exhibits
National Constitution Center G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

At the National Constitution Center, visitors of all ages discover the impact of the U.S. Constitution on their lives through multimedia exhibitions, sculpture, film, artifacts and interactive displays.

Friday, the National Constitution Center announced it plans to open an exhibit in 2020 on the development of the women's rights movement, in commemoration of the 19th Amendment's centennial anniversary.

The new exhibit will trace the triumphs and struggles that led to the ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote.

RELATED: Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity | Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days | Opera on the Mall's free broadcast of 'La bohème' will kick off O19

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the long fight for women's suffrage, that began before the Civil War. 

According to the National Constitution Center, the exhibit will highlight the constitutional arguments and historical context of the movement, as well as shine a spotlight on the key advocates for women's rights and the methods they used to persuade the states and then the nation to recognize equal citizenship for women.

The 19th Amendment exhibit will build upon the newest permanent exhibit, "Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality."

It will open summer of 2020.

