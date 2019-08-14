Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity

The exhibit "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" was initially going to close on Labor Day, Sept. 2, but the Franklin Institute announced Wednesday afternoon that the closing date has been extended due to popularity and demand.

The museum revealed that the superheroes exhibit is the second most successful summer exhibit in its history. 2007's "King Tut" remains at No. 1.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Banners for the exhibit, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, hang near the entrance of The Franklin Institute.

The exhibit is currently on-trend to host nearly 300,000 visitors by close, according to the Franklin Institute.

After a record-breaking pre-sale of 40,000 tickets, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" debuted on April 13.

The new closing date for the exhibit is Wednesday, Sept. 11. In addition, the exhibit is now open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., with last entry at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $15-$35 per person, can be purchased here.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel's most iconic costumes, props and original art.



For more info on what's inside the exhibit, read our preview article published in April, where chief curator Ben Saunders shared key highlights.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.