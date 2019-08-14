More Events:

August 14, 2019

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity

'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' is the second most successful summer exhibit ever for the museum

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Franklin Institute
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Black Panther and Spider-Man characters attended a media preview event on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The exhibit "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" was initially going to close on Labor Day, Sept. 2, but the Franklin Institute announced Wednesday afternoon that the closing date has been extended due to popularity and demand.

The museum revealed that the superheroes exhibit is the second most successful summer exhibit in its history. 2007's "King Tut" remains at No. 1.

RELATED: Take a peek into "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes"

Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin InstituteThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Banners for the exhibit, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, hang near the entrance of The Franklin Institute.

After a record-breaking pre-sale of 40,000 tickets, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" debuted on April 13. The exhibit is currently on-trend to host nearly 300,000 visitors by close, according to the Franklin Institute.

The new closing date for the exhibit is Wednesday, Sept. 11. In addition, the exhibit is now open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., with last entry at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $15-$35 per person, can be purchased here.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel's most iconic costumes, props and original art.

For more info on what's inside the exhibit, read our preview article published in April, where chief curator Ben Saunders shared key highlights.

