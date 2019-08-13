More Events:

August 13, 2019

Opera on the Mall's free broadcast of 'La bohème' will kick off O19

Experience one of the greatest love stories in opera for free this September

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Opera Philadelphia
Opera on the Mall Courtesy of/Opera Philadelphia

Free tickets to Opera on the Mall will become available Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.

Opera on the Mall returns to Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park this September. 

Opera Philadelphia's revival of Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème" will be broadcast outdoors in HD for free on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm | Details on the 2019 Atlantic City Air Show

The opera was performed at the Academy of Music during last year's multi-day opera festival, O18, so this is a chance for Philadelphians to see it again or experience it for the first time.

Free tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. For the event, attendees are invited to bring blankets, chairs and picnics.

"La bohème" is regarded as one of the greatest love stories in opera. Set in 19th century Paris, it tells the story of how a chance encounter changes everything for Mimì and Rodolfo.

For Opera Philadelphia's revival, the art collections of the Barnes Foundation and the Philadelphia Museum of Art served as inspiration for the production designers.

September's Opera on the Mall will serve as a celebratory kick off to O19, which will feature 12 days of events all over the city.

The operas to be performed during this year's festival are "The Love for Three Oranges," "Semele," "Denis & Katya" and "Let Me Die." The lineup includes a new kind of comedy, myth, tragedy and satire, according to Opera Philadelphia.

Opera on the Mall: La bohème

Saturday, Sept. 14
7 p.m. | Free with ticket
Independence National Historical Park

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Opera Philadelphia Philadelphia Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Is Phillies' hiring of Charlie Manuel just change for change's sake, or can he turn it around?
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies_081319_USAT

Crime

After Phillies-Giants game, $500K in jewelry stolen from Alex Rodriguez's rental car
Alex Rodriguez burglary

Children's Health

Mental health instruction will be mandatory in grades K-12 under New Jersey law
mental health instruction new jersey schools

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 15: Nelson Agholor's hands are no longer a weakness
Carroll - Carson Wentz, Nelson Agholor Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze
Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze

Food & Drink

Vendors announced for upcoming Night Market on Fairmount Avenue
Night Market

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved