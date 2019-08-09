Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm

Hellerick's Family Farm in Doylestown, around an hour drive from Philadelphia, is hosting a sunflower festival from Saturday, Aug. 24, through Labor Day.



Visitors can walk or take a hayride through a two-acre sunflower field to admire the bright yellow flowers and take Instagram-worthy photos.

Reservations are necessary, so plan ahead and book tickets online. The price is $12.99 per person. Children age 3 and younger can attend for free.

The ticket includes three hours in the sunflower field, access to Adventure Farm's family-friendly activities and one sunflower to take home. Additional sunflowers will be for sale for $2 each.

When making a reservation, choose from three time slots: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. | $12.99 per person

Hellerick's Family Farm

5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.