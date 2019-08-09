More Events:

August 09, 2019

Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm

Thousands of sunflowers await you in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
sunflower festival at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown Photo by Susanne Jutzeler/ from Pexels

Before summer ends, head to a sunflower festival at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown.

Hellerick's Family Farm in Doylestown, around an hour drive from Philadelphia, is hosting a sunflower festival from Saturday, Aug. 24, through Labor Day.

Visitors can walk or take a hayride through a two-acre sunflower field to admire the bright yellow flowers and take Instagram-worthy photos.

Reservations are necessary, so plan ahead and book tickets online. The price is $12.99 per person. Children age 3 and younger can attend for free.

The ticket includes three hours in the sunflower field, access to Adventure Farm's family-friendly activities and one sunflower to take home. Additional sunflowers will be for sale for $2 each.

When making a reservation, choose from three time slots: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.

2019 Sunflower Festival

Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. | $12.99 per person
Hellerick's Family Farm
5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Sinead Cummings
