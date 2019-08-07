More Events:

August 07, 2019

Schedule for Clover Market's 2019 fall season announced

Find out the date, location and time for each market

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Find unique jewelry, interesting antiques, artwork, handmade goods and more at Clover Market this fall.

Clover Market has announced its fall 2019 schedule, as well as the dates of its holiday market.

The seasonal market operates in the spring and fall, popping up in Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr and Kennett Square, as well as Collingswood, New Jersey. 

Shoppers can expect a mix of art, furniture, jewelry, antiques, handmade goods and vintage clothing. The lineup of vendors changes for each date, so there's always new items to browse, and the food trucks participating are different for each market, too.

The first location Clover Market is visiting this fall is Chestnut Hill. Confirmed vendors have been posted online.

All markets will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

Fall 2019 Schedule:

• Sunday, Sept. 8 - Chestnut Hill (25 W. Highland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118)
• Sunday, Sept. 22 - Bryn Mawr (7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010)
• Sunday, Oct. 6 - Collingswood (735 N. Atlantic Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108)
• Sunday, Oct. 20 - Bryn Mawr (7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010)
• Sunday, Nov. 3 - Kennett Square (600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, PA 19348)
• Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 - Holiday market at the Baldwin School (701 W. Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010)

