August 06, 2019

H&M opening at Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown

Be one of the first in line and you could score $500 to shop

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fast-fashion clothing retailer H&M is opening a location in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. 

The new 23,000 square foot store will open at the Philadelphia Premium Outlets on Thursday, Aug. 22, at noon.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 shoppers in line will receive an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $500. The other shoppers in line on opening day will receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.

Those who bring unwanted clothing to recycle in-store on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250.

In addition to selling men's and women's clothing, the Pottstown location will have a separate "shop in shop" section for accessories and will carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns through age 14.

At the outlets, find the new H&M store between GAP and Old Navy.

H&M Opening

Thursday, Aug. 22
Opening at noon
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
18 W. Lightcap Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

