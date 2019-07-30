More Culture:

July 30, 2019

More tenants announced for Fashion District ahead of September opening

Check out a list of stores, food & drink options and entertainment at the new mall in Center City

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Aerial rendering of Fashion District Philadelphia.

Spanning three blocks along Market Street, Fashion District Philadelphia will offer shopping, dining and entertainment when it officially opens on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The redevelopment of The Gallery at Market East has been in the works for years, but soon Center City will have a mall again.

RELATED: Here's a sneak peek at K'Far: Michael Solomonov's all-day bakery and cafe opening in Rittenhouse | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

Tuesday, project partners PREIT and Macerich announced new details on what visitors can expect. A list of newly signed tenants were revealed, as well as info on an immersive art experience.

Shopping

• Pandora
• American Eagle/Aerie
• Express Factory
• Hollister
• Journeys
• Aeropostale
• Justice
• Will's EyeWear
• Bella Shoes
• Eddie Bauer
• American Shaman  
• Gamestop
• Spencer's
• T-Mobile
• Guess Factory
• Skechers
• Zumiez

It was announced earlier this year that four local Philadelphia businesses – American Hats LLC, Dolly's Boutique, Duafe x the Sable Collective and South Fellini – will also open at the Fashion District. 

Other retail tenants previously announced include Nike Factory Store, H&M, Forever 21, Samsonite, Sunglass Hut, Columbia Sportswear Outlet, Zales, Express Factory Outlet, Levi's Factory Store and ULTA Beauty.

These stores will join Burlington and Century 21, which are currently open.

Dining

• Big Gay Ice Cream
• Rolling Cow Ice Cream
• Auntie Anne's
• Beef Jerky Outlet
• Dunkin Donuts
• Philly Pretzel Factory

Other tenants include Chickie's & Pete's, Chick-fil-A, BurgerFi, Oath Pizza, Pei Wei and Freshii.

City Winery, offering fine dining, classes, concerts and private events, as well as Market Eats, a grab-and-go market accessible to SEPTA's Jefferson Station, will also open at the Fashion District.

Tiffany's Bakery is already open.

Entertainment

Wonderspaces is an immersive art experience coming to the Fashion District this winter. Tickets for the first Philadelphia show, "Point of View," will go on sale in September.

In November, AMC Theatres and Round One with bowling, karaoke and gaming, is expected to open.

