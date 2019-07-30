Here's a sneak peek at K'Far: Michael Solomonov's all-day bakery and cafe opening in Rittenhouse

July 30, 2019
The latest venture to come out of the Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook camps is slated to open this week.
K'Far, the Israeli bakery that will set up shop in Rittenhouse to serve signature baked goods, salads, grain bowls, and traditional sandwiches, will open its doors on Wednesday, July 31.
During the day, K'Far (Hebrew for "village") will be counter-style and then transform into table service in the evenings with a focus on low-proof aperitif-style cocktails.
The menu is focused on fresh takes of home-style Israeli classics. Breakfast will range in $3 to $10, lunch will price $6 to $13 and dinner entrees will be $12 to $28.
Bakery items will include borekas, Kubaneh toast, Jerusalem bagels, quinoa tabbouleh, and tahina chicken salad.
The kitchen will be lead by Executive Chef Camille and Chef de Cuisine Troy Wilson.
The dining room will seat 76, including 24 outside.
