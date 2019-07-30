Here's a sneak peek at K'Far: Michael Solomonov's all-day bakery and cafe opening in Rittenhouse

The latest venture to come out of the Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook camps is slated to open this week.

K'Far, the Israeli bakery that will set up shop in Rittenhouse to serve signature baked goods, salads, grain bowls, and traditional sandwiches, will open its doors on Wednesday, July 31.

During the day, K'Far (Hebrew for "village") will be counter-style and then transform into table service in the evenings with a focus on low-proof aperitif-style cocktails.

Photo courtesy/Michael Persico The interior of Michael Solomonov's forthcoming K'Far.

The menu is focused on fresh takes of home-style Israeli classics. Breakfast will range in $3 to $10, lunch will price $6 to $13 and dinner entrees will be $12 to $28.

Bakery items will include borekas, Kubaneh toast, Jerusalem bagels, quinoa tabbouleh, and tahina chicken salad.

The kitchen will be lead by Executive Chef Camille and Chef de Cuisine Troy Wilson.

Photo courtesy/Michael Persico The smoked salmon on a Jerusalem bagel at K'Far.

Photo courtesy/Michael Persico The tunisian salad from K'Far.

Photo courtesy/Michael Persico The Kubaneh Toast with tehina and date molasses at K'Far.

The dining room will seat 76, including 24 outside.

Photo courtesy/Michael Persico The interior at K'Far.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.