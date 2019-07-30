More Culture:

July 30, 2019

Here's a sneak peek at K'Far: Michael Solomonov's all-day bakery and cafe opening in Rittenhouse

The CookNSolo Israeli bakery will be open on Wednesday, July 31

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Michael Solomonov
0730_KFarMichael Persico Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

A selection of food items that will be available at the K'Far bakery.

The latest venture to come out of the Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook camps is slated to open this week. 

K'Far, the Israeli bakery that will set up shop in Rittenhouse to serve signature baked goods, salads, grain bowls, and traditional sandwiches, will open its doors on Wednesday, July 31.

During the day, K'Far (Hebrew for "village") will be counter-style and then transform into table service in the evenings with a focus on low-proof aperitif-style cocktails. 

0730_KFarMichael Persico2Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

The interior of Michael Solomonov's forthcoming K'Far.

The menu is focused on fresh takes of home-style Israeli classics. Breakfast will range in $3 to $10, lunch will price $6 to $13 and dinner entrees will be $12 to $28. 

Bakery items will include borekas, Kubaneh toast, Jerusalem bagels, quinoa tabbouleh, and tahina chicken salad. 

The kitchen will be lead by Executive Chef Camille and Chef de Cuisine Troy Wilson. 

0730_KFarMichael Persico3Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

The smoked salmon on a Jerusalem bagel at K'Far.

0730_KFarMichael Persico4Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

The tunisian salad from K'Far.

0730_KFarMichael Persico5Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

The Kubaneh Toast with tehina and date molasses at K'Far.

The dining room will seat 76, including 24 outside. 

0730_KFarMichael Persico6Photo courtesy/Michael Persico

The interior at K'Far.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Michael Solomonov Philadelphia Openings CookNSolo Food and Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Immigration

Out of ICE shackles, Keith Byrne still feels like a prisoner
Keith Byrne

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine's hospitals among the nation's best
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved