April 16, 2019

Four Philly businesses join roster for Fashion District Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Aerial rendering of Fashion District Philadelphia.

The long-awaited transformation of the former Gallery at Market East is expected to be finished this fall, bringing back a Center City mall experience that has been missing for a few years now.

Spanning Market Street between Eighth and 11th Streets, Fashion District Philadelphia, a joint venture between PREIT and Macerich will include 838,000 square feet of retail. Its cost is estimated to be north of $400 million.

On Tuesday, PREIT announced that four local Philadelphia businesses will serve as the inaugural tenants for Uniquely Philly, a curated collection of retailers who will be given a chance to grow their brands in a high-profile location.

"As their businesses grow, we hope to help expand their brick-and-mortar presence and welcome the next set of local entrepreneurs to Fashion District, to thrive alongside major, top-drawing national brands," PREIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino said.

The inaugural four companies will be American Hats LLC, Dolly's Boutique, Duafe x the Sable Collective and South Fellini.

The program formed out of a collaboration with The Enterprise Center, a local organization founded by the Wharton Small Business Development Center.

Fashion District Philadelphia's retail tenants will include Columbia Sportswear Co., H&M, Forever 21, Zales Corp. and Levi Strauss & Co., among others. Among the list of dining options are BurgerFi, Chickie's & Pete's, Chick-fil-A and Pei Wei Asian Diner. The project also will feature a Round1 entertainment venue — bowling, karaoke and gaming— and an eight-screen AMC movie theater.

A grand opening event for Fashion District Philadelphia is scheduled for Sept. 19. 

Michael Tanenbaum
