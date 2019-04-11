Yard House sports bar coming to Willow Grove Park mall

The Willow Grove Park mall will soon have a beer-centric restaurant to go along with the Studio Movie Grill slated to open later this year.

Mall operator PREIT announced Thursday that Yard House, a sports bar chain whose restaurants feature more than 100 taps of American craft and import beer, will open in an 8,500-square-foot space at the mall.

“PREIT malls continue to evolve alongside consumer spending patterns and we are pleased to enhance one of our top-performing assets with leading dining and entertainment concepts, further strengthening our portfolio," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. “Yard House brings a new energy to Willow Grove Park, one that elevates the consumer experience and will extend mall visits.”

The announcement comes as work continues on the mall's new full-service movie diner, which will feature 11 screens in an 1,100-seat complex.

Yard House, based out of Orlando, offers a menu of American staples and globally inspired flavors, from salads and tacos to burgers, steaks, ribs and seafood. The restaurant has another location nearby in Moorestown, New Jersey.

"We need to make sure (the mall) stays healthy as a business," Abington Township Commissioner Matt Vahey told PhillyVoice last year, in reference to Studio Movie Grill. "It's a trend across the country that malls are struggling. As malls adapt to an e-commerce economy, I am thrilled to see the mall add an exciting new attraction, which I believe will help the mall stay strong for many years to come."

Yard House is expected to open in winter 2019.