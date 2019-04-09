More News:

April 09, 2019

Center City District president says ‘we can do better’ after Dilworth Park Starbucks controversy

The kiosk is still coming, but the CCD wants to better communicate with Philly residents about its spaces

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Public Space
08162018_DilworthPark_DEB_barricade Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Police barricades have been set up around Dilworth Park for an event today. One worker joked that he could tell our photographer what the event was, but that he'd have to kill him.

Earlier this year, the news of a Starbucks coffee kiosk coming to Dilworth Park was met with vocal disdain from thousands of Philadelphia residents.

The kiosk, which was actually first "news" back in December of 2018, is under construction at the southern end of Dilworth Park, just feet from La Colombe’s Center City coffee shop.

The redundancy of another retail coffee option — Dilworth Park also already has its own coffee kiosk on the northern edge of the park — and the Starbucks branding both caught residents’ attention, and a Change.org petition started by Conrad Benner of arts blog and collective "Streets Dept" eventually picked up more than 8,000 signatures opposing the kiosk.

Now, in a joint blog post with Benner on Tuesday, Center City District President Paul Levy acknowledged the blowback

The kiosk is still coming, but Levy and Benner said “it is clear in the wake of this controversy that (the CCD) can do better,” and that the CCD “plans to work at communicating in ways that increase transparency and inclusiveness about contemplated major, physical changes at Dilworth Park.”

Last month, the CCD issued a statement defending the kiosk, saying it would buffer the southern end of the park from traffic noise, and was necessary to support park operations financially.

“Rather than reduce cleaning, landscaping maintenance and programming and diminish quality, we add a new amenity that everyone is free to patronize or ignore,” the district’s statement said at the time.

Benner and Levy both acknowledged that trying to change the contracts for the kiosk at this late stage would ultimately be more trouble than its worth.

“I think anyone who joined me in signing my petition can take solace in the fact that while this kiosk will happen,” Benner wrote, “that together we have worked to push for more transparency and ultimately to make sure a similar decision isn’t made in the future.”

Benner also said on Twitter that he plans on touching base with the CCD in the future to discuss ways to increase transparency and inclusiveness.

According to the Starbucks store locator on its website, there are currently 18 Starbucks locations in the area bound by the Schuylkill River, 10th Street, Race Street, and South Street.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Public Space Dilworth Park Starbucks City Hall Center City District Parks Streets Dept Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Phillies

Paul Hagen: How does the enigma of Vince Velasquez fit into the 2019 Phillies?
051518_Velasquez-Vince_usat

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved