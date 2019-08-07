Details on the 2019 Atlantic City Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and the GEICO Skytypers will put on a show over Atlantic City on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The air show can be viewed for free from the beach or boardwalk, but tickets to the Flightline Club can also be purchased for $55.



Those with tickets can enjoy VIP seating on the beach in a tented area with lunch, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and private bathrooms.

The air show will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. To view the full lineup for the day, visit the Atlantic City Air Show's website here.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend; $55 Flightline Club tickets also available

