More Events:

August 07, 2019

Details on the 2019 Atlantic City Air Show

Watch for free from the beach or boardwalk

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Air Show
Atlantic City Air Show Courtesy of/Paramount Public Relations

The 2019 Atlantic City Air Show will take place on Aug. 21. During the show, the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, a squadron of six WWII-era aircraft, will perform.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and the GEICO Skytypers will put on a show over Atlantic City on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The air show can be viewed for free from the beach or boardwalk, but tickets to the Flightline Club can also be purchased for $55.

RELATED: Atlantic City to host Rock 'n' Roll half marathon in 2020 | Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park

Those with tickets can enjoy VIP seating on the beach in a tented area with lunch, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and private bathrooms.

The air show will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. To view the full lineup for the day, visit the Atlantic City Air Show's website here.

Atlantic City Air Show – Thunder Over the Boardwalk

Wednesday, Aug. 21
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend; $55 Flightline Club tickets also available

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Air Show Philadelphia Atlantic City New Jersey Airplanes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Investigations

Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline received 1,900 calls since grand jury report
Pennsylvania clergy abuse hotline

Women's Health

30-minute procedure claims to delay menopause by 20 years
menopause delay surgery

Eagles

Big Ten experience will serve Eagles rookies Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller well in preseason debut
072919MilesSanders

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Fitness

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park
Doggie Dash on the beach followed by a puppy pool party

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved