More Events:

August 06, 2019

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park

Morey's Piers in Wildwood hosting two dog-friendly events on Sept. 8

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Doggie Dash on the beach followed by a puppy pool party Photo by Andrew Pons/ on Unsplash

Runners and their pets invited to the Doggie Dash in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, is hosting a race on the beach for runners and their dogs.

The Doggie Dash will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8. Registration for owner and pet is $39.99 and includes a dog tag finisher medal for your pup, an official Doggie Dash leash and a T-shirt.

RELATED: Cute pets wanted for Morris Animal Refuge's calendar contest | Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs | Atlantic City to host Rock 'n' Roll half marathon in 2020

If you don't have a dog but want to join friends or family for the race, you can register for $29.99.

Those who sign up will be helping Team Foster. Morey's will donate $5 from every sign up to the nonprofit, which pairs service dogs with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

On race day, participants can choose to run a relaxed 5K or go on a 1-mile walk. Both will kick off at 10 a.m. from the beach adjacent to Raging Waters Water Park.

Once across the finish line, Doggy Dash participants can then head to a puppy pool party from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the water park. Admission for runners and their dogs is complimentary.

Canines will have free rein to paddle along River Adventure, splash in the Fountain Pool or fetch tennis balls in the Activity Pool.

Doggie Dash

Sunday, Sept. 8
Race starts at 10 a.m. | $39.99 registration for owner and pet
Beach next to Raging Waters Water Park
3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Jersey Shore Dogs Wildwood Animals Philadelphia Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Lawsuits

Wawa will pay $1.4 million to settle employee overtime lawsuit
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Adult Health

Here's how to know whether telemedicine is right for you
Telemedicine guide

Eagles

Will Miles Sanders ultimately be the Eagles' starting running back this season?
Miles-Sanders_052819_usat

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Family-Friendly

Watch the Perseid meteor shower at the Schuylkill Center this weekend
Perseid meteor shower

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved