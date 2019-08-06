Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park

Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, is hosting a race on the beach for runners and their dogs.



The Doggie Dash will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8. Registration for owner and pet is $39.99 and includes a dog tag finisher medal for your pup, an official Doggie Dash leash and a T-shirt.

If you don't have a dog but want to join friends or family for the race, you can register for $29.99.

Those who sign up will be helping Team Foster. Morey's will donate $5 from every sign up to the nonprofit, which pairs service dogs with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).



On race day, participants can choose to run a relaxed 5K or go on a 1-mile walk. Both will kick off at 10 a.m. from the beach adjacent to Raging Waters Water Park.

Once across the finish line, Doggy Dash participants can then head to a puppy pool party from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the water park. Admission for runners and their dogs is complimentary.

Canines will have free rein to paddle along River Adventure, splash in the Fountain Pool or fetch tennis balls in the Activity Pool.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Race starts at 10 a.m. | $39.99 registration for owner and pet

Beach next to Raging Waters Water Park

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260



