Atlantic City to host Rock 'n' Roll half marathon in 2020

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey, next year. It's the first new U.S. city to be added to the series since 2015.

Registration for both the 2020 half marathon and 5K will open on Wednesday, Aug. 7.



Race week will kick-off on Thursday, May 14, 2020, when the Health and Fitness Expo opens to the public. The next day, the 5K will take place.

Then on the evening of Saturday, May 16, 2020, it's time for the Rock 'n' Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon. After starting out at Bader Field, race participants will run through Ventnor and Margate before making their way to the Atlantic City boardwalk for the final six miles.

Along the course, bands and DJs will perform for runners, as they race to the finish line and after-party festival.

"This new event will feature the beach on one side and a party on the other," said Shane Facteau, Chief Operating Officer for The IRONMAN Group owners of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series.



You can find out more about the series on the company's website, as well as search through the other host cities. The Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon is coming up in September.

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Evening race

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.