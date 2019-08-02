Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs

White Dog Cafe and WMMR's Preston & Steve will host the third annual Dining Out for the Dogs on Monday, Aug. 19, to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Beginning at 5 p.m., on-air personalities from WMMR, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU and The Fanatic will dine with guests and host drawings for prizes at all three White Dog Cafe locations. The farm-to-table restaurant is located in University City, as well as Wayne and Haverford on the Main Line.

Prizes include a commissioned pet portrait valued at $2,650 by artist Jay McClellan, whose artwork covers the walls of White Dog Cafe. Raffle tickets for the painting are $20 and can be purchased here.

A portion of all sales from Dining Out for the Dogs will go to Alpha Bravo Canine, and this year, 100 percent of sales from a speciality hot dog flight will go to the nonprofit organization. The flight of gourmet hot dogs is $35. Choices include the Coney Island Dog, made with Green Meadow Farm beef, cheddar cheese and pickled red onions; the Southwestern Dog, which includes guacamole, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese and crispy tortillas; the White Dog with white truffle aioli, goat cheese and mushroom relish; and the Backyard Dog with ketchup, mustard and BBQ potato chip crumble.

Also, the puppy kissing booths are back this year. At each location, guests can make a donation to cuddle and kiss one of the Alpha Bravo Canine puppies.

Another way to make a donation is to book a VIP (Very Important Puppy) table for $25 at the University City or Haverford restaurant for the event. Those who do will be guaranteed outdoor seating with their pup.

Together, the past two Dining Out for the Dogs events have raised $50,000.



Can't make this year's event but still want to support Alpa Bravo Canine?

Through Tuesday, Aug. 20, White Dog Cafe is serving the new Barc Echo cocktail with a portion of the proceeds going to the nonprofit.

Alpha Bravo Canine was founded by Jennifer Green and her son Kevin who was diagnosed with PTSD/TBI after his deployments to Afghanistan.

Dining Out for the Dogs

Monday, Aug. 19

Beginning at 5 p.m. (reservations encouraged)



White Dog Cafe University City

3420 Sansom St.

(215-386-9224)

White Dog Cafe Haverford

379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA

(610-896-4556)

White Dog Cafe Wayne

200 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA

(610-225-3700)

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.