Royal Boucherie hosting hot dog competition on upstair's deck

For the second year, chef Nick Elmi is inviting some of Philly's top chefs to Royal Boucherie to present their take on the classic hot dog.

Dogs on the Deck II will take place Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will benefit the Pennsylvania Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

This year's competing chefs are Michael Ferrari of Res Ipsa, Andrew DiTomo of Vetri Family, Matt Harper of Kensington Quarters and returning champion Damon Menapace of Le Virtù.

Tickets are $40 and include a hot dog from each chef, plus four Allagash Brewing beers. Additionally, Elmi and his team will kick off the event with a "welcome dog" for all.

The party will take place mainly on Royal Boucherie's outdoor deck, but will spill over to the second-floor bar, lounge and dining area, too.

"This year guests can expect even more creative takes on one of summer's favorite foods, crafted by some serious culinary talent, and all for a great cause," said Elmi.



Wednesday, Aug. 14

6-8 p.m. | $40 per person

Royal Boucherie

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 606-6313



