More Events:

August 01, 2019

Where to celebrate National Oyster Day 2019 in Philadelphia

Enjoy deals at restaurants across the city on Monday, Aug. 5

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Oysters
Oyster House celebrating National Oyster Day Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

Enjoy specials at Oyster House on Monday, Aug. 5.

Here's some shucking-ly good news: It's almost National Oyster Day.

On Monday, Aug. 5, restaurants in Philly are offering deals to celebrate. We've rounded up some of the best ones at places across the city, which you can check out below.

RELATED: This weekend is filled with festivals | James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour making stop in Philadelphia | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

Oyster House

Home of the buck-a-shuck happy hour, Oyster House is celebrating National Oyster Day with a few specials. 

Available for $1 each during happy hour, 5 to 7 p.m., will be the Blackberry Oyster from the Chesapeake Bay. According to the restaurant, it has a light brine with a sweet finish.

Additionally during happy hour, Oyster House will offer two oyster sliders for the price of $9.

During lunch and dinner, there will be a roasted oysters dish for $14.

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime celebrating National Oyster DayCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Ocean Prime is celebrating National Oyster Day 2019.

The restaurant known for seafood and steak is offering Oyster Granita for half-off on National Oyster Day.

Guests can enjoy six oysters topped with a lemon and Tabasco frozen granita for $11.50.

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163

P.J. Clark's

You'll find P.J. Clark's located inside The Curtis Center. The restaurant will serve $1 oysters from 11 a.m. to close on National Oyster Day.

Inside The Curtis Center
601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 999-2000

Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie offering deal on oysters and Miller High Life for National Oyster DayCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Royal Boucherie offering deal on oysters and Miller High Life for National Oyster Day.

Old City's American brasserie from chef Nick Elmi is celebrating the holiday with three specials.

Guests can order a dozen oysters and split of Domaine Laurier Methode Champenoise for $30, or get a dozen oysters with a bucket of six 12-ounce bottles of Miller High Life for the same price.

Also, available at the bar starting at 5 p.m., guests can get five oysters covered in crunchy cornmeal with house-made remoulade for $6.

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313

Pub & Kitchen

Enjoy half price on oysters and buckets of five Miller High Life pony-size beers for $8.

1946 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-0350

Townsend

Fried Oysters Basquaise at Townsend for National Oyster DayCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Stop by Townsend for fried oysters basquaise.

On East Passyunk Avenue, Townsend will offer Sweet Jesus Oysters on the half-shell for $3 per oyster, up to a dozen, as well as fried oyster basquaise for $4.50 per oyster.

Guests can pair their oysters with a glass of Victorine de Chastenay Crémant de Bourgogne at half price ($7.50).

1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 639-3203

Urban Farmer

The Logan Square restaurant will offer East Coast and West Coast Oysters on the half-shell for $3.75 each with lemon and mignonette.

According to Urban Farmer, the East Coast Oysters are from Topping, Virginia, and have a sweet and buttery meat, while the West Coast Oysters are from Hadlock, Washington, and have a sweet but very briny flavor profile.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 963-2788

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Oysters Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids
Carroll - Manayunk Then / Now

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved