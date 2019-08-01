Where to celebrate National Oyster Day 2019 in Philadelphia

Here's some shucking-ly good news: It's almost National Oyster Day.

On Monday, Aug. 5, restaurants in Philly are offering deals to celebrate. We've rounded up some of the best ones at places across the city, which you can check out below.



Oyster House

Home of the buck-a-shuck happy hour, Oyster House is celebrating National Oyster Day with a few specials.

Available for $1 each during happy hour, 5 to 7 p.m., will be the Blackberry Oyster from the Chesapeake Bay. According to the restaurant, it has a light brine with a sweet finish.

Additionally during happy hour, Oyster House will offer two oyster sliders for the price of $9.



During lunch and dinner, there will be a roasted oysters dish for $14.

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 567-7683



Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is celebrating National Oyster Day 2019.

Guests can enjoy six oysters topped with a lemon and Tabasco frozen granita for $11.50.



124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 563-0163



P.J. Clark's

You'll find P.J. Clark's located inside The Curtis Center. The restaurant will serve $1 oysters from 11 a.m. to close on National Oyster Day.

Inside The Curtis Center

601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 999-2000

Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie offering deal on oysters and Miller High Life for National Oyster Day.

Old City's American brasserie from chef Nick Elmi is celebrating the holiday with three specials.

Guests can order a dozen oysters and split of Domaine Laurier Methode Champenoise for $30, or get a dozen oysters with a bucket of six 12-ounce bottles of Miller High Life for the same price.

Also, available at the bar starting at 5 p.m., guests can get five oysters covered in crunchy cornmeal with house-made remoulade for $6.

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 606-6313



Pub & Kitchen

Enjoy half price on oysters and buckets of five Miller High Life pony-size beers for $8.

1946 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 545-0350



Townsend

Stop by Townsend for fried oysters basquaise.

Guests can pair their oysters with a glass of Victorine de Chastenay Crémant de Bourgogne at half price ($7.50).

1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 639-3203



Urban Farmer

The Logan Square restaurant will offer East Coast and West Coast Oysters on the half-shell for $3.75 each with lemon and mignonette.

According to Urban Farmer, the East Coast Oysters are from Topping, Virginia, and have a sweet and buttery meat, while the West Coast Oysters are from Hadlock, Washington, and have a sweet but very briny flavor profile.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 963-2788

