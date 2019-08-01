This weekend is filled with festivals

Looks like the first weekend of August is going to be a busy one.

There are some big events taking place, including the 2nd Street Festival, Philly Free Streets and Musikfest.

Check out our weekend roundup of things to do Aug. 2-4 below.



The super popular 2nd Street Festival is coming up on Sunday. Six blocks will be filled with live music, street performers, craft vendors, beer gardens and delicious food.

On Saturday, head to the farm in Media to pick your own peaches, then enjoy family-friendly activities or relax with a drink in the Ship Bottom Brewery beer garden.

A total of 115 films will be screened during this year's BlackStar Film Festival, which will take place Thursday through Sunday. Individual tickets are $12, while all-access passes are $225.

Philly Free Streets will transform North Broad Street into a car-free oasis for a day. Get outside on Saturday and enjoy free activities in the street.



ALSO: Road closures and parking restrictions along North Broad Street

Musikfest, which kicks off on Saturday, includes ticketed concerts by popular artists and hundreds of free performances over 10 days.

Big names performing in Bethlehem include Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire.



Save room for dessert on Sunday, which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Stop by The Famous 4th Street Cookie Booth in Reading Terminal Market for a freebie.

The cocktail bar on East Passyunk Avenue is throwing a garden party on Sunday. Make a $10 donation at the door to WOAR and receive two drinks and snacks.

