Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019

Musikfest, which was voted the best music festival in North America by USA Today, includes ticketed concerts by popular artists and hundreds of free performances over 10 days.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, festival will take place Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

This year's big-name headliners are listed below. Depending on who's performing and where you want to sit, tickets range from $30 to $225.

• Friday, Aug. 2 – The Chainsmokers

• Saturday, Aug. 3 – Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

• Sunday, Aug. 4 – Lady Antebellum

• Monday, Aug. 5 – Weezer

• Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Train and The Goo Goo Dolls

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Incubus

• Thursday, Aug. 8 – The Revivalists

• Friday, Aug. 9 – Godsmack

• Saturday, Aug. 10 – Phillip Phillips

• Sunday, Aug. 11 – Brad Paisley

Also, before Musikfest officially begins, the Grammy-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire will perform on Thursday, Aug. 1.

All of the ticketed concerts will take place on the Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza, located on the south side.

The lineup of free shows includes every genre of music, from pop to country to polka. There's a little something for everybody – which is good because around 900,000 music lovers attend the festival each year.

Here's a full list of the artists performing, and here's when and where they'll take the stage. There will be tons of food and drink vendors, kids activities and shopping, too.

While there's still plenty of summer left before August, it's not too early to start making plans for Musikfest 2019.

Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a massive music festival with ticketed concerts and hundreds of free shows.



Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 11

Free to attend; tickets required for some shows

Bethlehem, PA



