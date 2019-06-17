Enjoy food, drink from top restaurants at Elmwood Park Zoo's Beast of a Feast

Elmwood Park Zoo's fundraiser Beast of a Feast will take place Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature bites from some of the most popular restaurants in Montgomery County, such as Seasons 52, Blue Bell Inn, Redstone American Grill and Creed's Seafood and Steaks.

Guests can grab drinks at one of the open bars throughout, stocked with Tito's Handmade Vodka and beers from breweries like Tröegs and New Belgium.

There will be live music to dance to and opportunities to feed the giraffes, too.

Tickets, which include all you can eat and drink, are $80 (zoo members receive a discount).

The four-hour party offers a chance to explore the campus at sunset, while raising money for the zoo's animals, facilities and educational programs.

Thursday, June 20

6-10 p.m. | $80 per person ($75 for members)

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401



