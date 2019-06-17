More Events:

June 17, 2019

Enjoy food, drink from top restaurants at Elmwood Park Zoo's Beast of a Feast

Hang out at the zoo after-hours on Thursday evening

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Parties
giraffe at zoo Xinhua/Sipa USA

You'll have the opportunity to feed giraffes at Elmwood Park Zoo's Beast of a Feast.

Elmwood Park Zoo's fundraiser Beast of a Feast will take place Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. 

The event will feature bites from some of the most popular restaurants in Montgomery County, such as Seasons 52, Blue Bell Inn, Redstone American Grill and Creed's Seafood and Steaks.

RELATED: Go wild for craft beer at Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival | Chester County Balloon Fest includes hot air balloons, helicopter rides, fireworks

Guests can grab drinks at one of the open bars throughout, stocked with Tito's Handmade Vodka and beers from breweries like Tröegs and New Belgium.

There will be live music to dance to and opportunities to feed the giraffes, too.

Tickets, which include all you can eat and drink, are $80 (zoo members receive a discount).

The four-hour party offers a chance to explore the campus at sunset, while raising money for the zoo's animals, facilities and educational programs.

2019 Beast of a Feast

Thursday, June 20
6-10 p.m. | $80 per person ($75 for members)
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

