Chester County Balloon Fest includes hot air balloons, helicopter rides, fireworks

The family-friendly Chester County Balloon Festival will return for a 13th year from Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23.

At the festival, attendees can watch the colorful hot air balloons take flight, or go for an untethered or tethered balloon ride. There will also be fireworks on Saturday night and an opportunity to walk through a massive balloon.

Each day of the festival will have a different schedule of events. Additional fun includes a chance to learn to ride a motorcycle with Harley-Davidson, a traveling science show by the Franklin Institute, a fire truck parade, live music, monster truck rides, helicopter rides and a paragliding show.

General admission one-day tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Tethered balloon rides are $20, while untethered rides are $225 in the morning and $250 in the evening. Parking is free.

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23

$10-$20 general admission

New Garden Flying Field

1235 Newark Road, Toughkenamon, PA 19374

