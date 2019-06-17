More Events:

June 17, 2019

Chester County Balloon Fest includes hot air balloons, helicopter rides, fireworks

The family-friendly event includes activities on the ground and in the air

By Sinead Cummings
Family-Friendly Hot Air Balloons
hot air balloons Photo by Michel Berube/ from Pexels

The 13th annual Chester County Balloon Festival is this weekend.

The family-friendly Chester County Balloon Festival will return for a 13th year from Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23.

At the festival, attendees can watch the colorful hot air balloons take flight, or go for an untethered or tethered balloon ride. There will also be fireworks on Saturday night and an opportunity to walk through a massive balloon.

Each day of the festival will have a different schedule of events. Additional fun includes a chance to learn to ride a motorcycle with Harley-Davidson, a traveling science show by the Franklin Institute, a fire truck parade, live music, monster truck rides, helicopter rides and a paragliding show.

General admission one-day tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Tethered balloon rides are $20, while untethered rides are $225 in the morning and $250 in the evening. Parking is free.

Chester County Balloon Festival

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23
$10-$20 general admission
New Garden Flying Field
1235 Newark Road, Toughkenamon, PA 19374

