June 13, 2019

Check out hundreds of cars on East Passyunk Avenue

Bring the whole family to the car show and street festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
East Passyunk Car Show Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Save the date for the 14th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival.

The East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival returns for a 14th year on Sunday, July 28.

More than 200 classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles will line five blocks of the avenue in South Philadelphia. 

No ticket necessary to check out the dream cars, but if you want to show off your ride, there's a $20 fee. Car check-in will take place day-of, between 8 and 11 a.m.

At the car show, trophies will be awarded in dozens of categories, including Best Engine, Best '50s Custom, Best Paint and Best Street Rod.

The day will also include food trucks, $5 deals at many East Passyunk restaurants (look for the balloons), live music on every block, circus performers and a craft show at the Singing Fountain.

If it rains, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4.

14th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

Sunday, July 28
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
East Passyunk Avenue, between Broad and Dickinson streets

Sinead Cummings
