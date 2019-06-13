Check out hundreds of cars on East Passyunk Avenue

The East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival returns for a 14th year on Sunday, July 28.

More than 200 classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles will line five blocks of the avenue in South Philadelphia.

No ticket necessary to check out the dream cars, but if you want to show off your ride, there's a $20 fee. Car check-in will take place day-of, between 8 and 11 a.m.

At the car show, trophies will be awarded in dozens of categories, including Best Engine, Best '50s Custom, Best Paint and Best Street Rod.



The day will also include food trucks, $5 deals at many East Passyunk restaurants (look for the balloons), live music on every block, circus performers and a craft show at the Singing Fountain.

If it rains, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4.

Sunday, July 28

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

East Passyunk Avenue, between Broad and Dickinson streets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.