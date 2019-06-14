More Events:

June 14, 2019

Watch BalletX perform excerpt from 'The Little Prince' on Free Library rooftop

The pop-up performance is free to attend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Ballet
The Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

In May, BalletX put on a free show at the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

Now, the ballet company is preparing for another free show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, this time on the rooftop of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

RELATED: Check out hundreds of cars on East Passyunk Avenue | Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

On Friday, June 28, BalletX will perform an excerpt from "The Little Prince," inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic novella. 

In July, the world premiere of the ballet will be performed at the Wilma Theater.

The free hour-long show will start at 4:30 p.m. The first 100 attendees will receive a free edition of Saint-Exupéry's book.

BalletX Pop-Up at the Free Library of Philadelphia

Friday, June 28
4:30-5:30 p.m. | Free
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

