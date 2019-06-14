Watch BalletX perform excerpt from 'The Little Prince' on Free Library rooftop

In May, BalletX put on a free show at the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Now, the ballet company is preparing for another free show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, this time on the rooftop of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

On Friday, June 28, BalletX will perform an excerpt from "The Little Prince," inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic novella.

In July, the world premiere of the ballet will be performed at the Wilma Theater.

The free hour-long show will start at 4:30 p.m. The first 100 attendees will receive a free edition of Saint-Exupéry's book.

Friday, June 28

4:30-5:30 p.m. | Free

Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



