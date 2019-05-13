More Events:

May 13, 2019

Catch a pop-up performance by BalletX at Rocky Steps outside art museum

This one-of-a-kind experience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is happening Wednesday night

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

BalletX to perform at the top of the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday, May 15.

The free show will start at 5:30 p.m. Two signature works by company co-founder and choreographer Matthew Neenan will be performed. They are 2010's "The Last Glass," set to music by indie-rock band Beirut, and 2014's "Increasing," which will include live music by a local chamber ensemble.

In between the two works, there will be a special performance by the Dream Team, showcasing students from the company's public school dance program, Dance eXchange.

After watching the dancers, attendees can head inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Wednesday nights are pay-what-you-wish at the museum, which will be open until 8:45 p.m.

BalletX Pop-Up Performance

Wednesday, May 15
5:30-6:30 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Museum of Art steps
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
