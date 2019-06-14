Garces expanding into Bucks County, opening Stella in New Hope

Chef Jose Garces is expanding into Bucks County. Stella will open Saturday, June 15, on the New Hope waterfront.



The American small-plate restaurant is located in the newly renovated Ghost Light Inn, next to the iconic Bucks County Playhouse.



For the menu, Garces put his own culinary twist on American classics. Dishes include Spaghetti Pie with white cheddar cream, wagyu skirt steak with charred strawberries and feta, Maryland peekytoe crab, duck liver mousse, asparagus Milanese and the Stella Fish Fry with cod, shrimp and okra.

There's also a large drinks list with wine, beer and creative cocktails, like the Break A Leg made with bourbon, lemon, honey and raspberry, and the Understudy made with tequila, agave, lemon and lavender. All the cocktails have names relating to theater.

As for the restaurant, it includes space for private events along with an outdoor patio looking at the water.

"The expansion into Bucks County with the opening of Stella is a milestone in the continued success of the Ballard partnership with Garces Restaurants and Garces Events," states a press release.



Last year, the Garces restaurant group partnered with New Orleans-based Ballard Brands to operate Garces' restaurant empire.

Below are photos of the new restaurant and some of the menu items. Stella is located at 50 S. Main St., New Hope, PA 18938.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The exterior of Stella, a new Garces restaurant at the New Hope waterfront. It's located next to the Bucks County Playhouse.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates Enjoy the dark chocolate fondant dessert when dinner is over. It's gluten-free.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates Grab a drink on the patio.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The Maryland peekytoe crab dish at Stella comes with tortilla chips.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The Spaghetti Pie is an inventive dish available at Stella.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The bar at Stella will feature American wines and a small specialty cocktail list.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The Stella Fish Fry is one of many seafood dishes on the menu.

