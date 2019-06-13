Ocean Prime offering surf & turf sushi roll for one night only

Listen up, sushi fans. Ocean Prime in Center City, known for its seafood and steaks, will have a surf & turf sushi roll on the menu for one night only.

On Tuesday, June 18, which is apparently International Sushi Day (the more you know), the over-the-top roll will be available for dinner.

It's made with tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese and scallion, wrapped in beef carpaccio and topped with spicy mayo-tossed tempura shrimp and togarashi seasoning.

The scrumptious menu item will cost you $20, but it definitely sounds more filling than the standard sushi roll.

If you want to order more, Ocean Prime offers several sushi rolls on its dinner menu. One is the lobster roll with poached lobster tail, kiwi, pickled serrano, masago and spicy mango purée.

Or maybe enjoy happy hour before sitting down for dinner. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the dynamite roll, vegetable roll and tuna roll are $10 each.



On Tuesday, Ocean Prime will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. It's at 124 S. 15th St.

