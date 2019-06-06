Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

June 06, 2019
In April, all the details on Piazza Pod Park were first announced and now the outdoor dining destination in Northern Liberties has an opening date.
Piazza Pod Park, with that cute Bebot sculpture from Burning Man waving from the middle, will officially open on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
We created a quick guide to the vendors below, and listed what's exclusive to Piazza Pod Park.
Jackson Fu is bringing the popular University City brand to Northern Liberties. Along with classic offerings – and lots of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options – there will be Piazza Pod Park exclusive menu items.
Exclusive items:
• Vegetable gluten-free dumplings – mushroom, carrot, bok choi, bean curd in tapioca flour
• Chicken Siu Mai – open-faced steamed dumplings filled with chicken and mushrooms
• Garlic Noodles (plain or with chicken) – egg noodles with garlic mixed in special seasoning
The Montreal-style bagel shop is a Philly favorite. After boiling the bagels in honeyed water, Spread bakes them in small batches throughout the day in wood-fired ovens.
The brewery is only across the street but you'll also find Urban Village brews at a mini beer garden in the park.
Exclusive items:
• Pod Park Pils – a collaboration with Mainstay Independent Brewing Co.
• Craft cocktails made with local spirits
Exclusive items:
• Machete Mai Tai cocktail
• Blue Hawaiian cocktail
• No. 1 Bang Bang Shrimp
• Crispy Pork Chinatown Style
Urban Village is also bringing a wine bar to the park with offerings from local wineries. The menu will have seven different varieties offered by the glass and there will be frosé and sangria during the summer, too.
The BRU-inspired pod will feature craft beers.
Exclusive item:
• Monetized Art from The Futurist – an American IPA brewed for Pod Park
Essen Bakery, a Jewish bakery in South Philly, is bringing baked goods to Northern Liberties. Essen Bakery will also brew Elixir coffee and will offer espresso drinks and cold brew.
Exclusive items:
• "Not Everything is Black or White" Cookies – debuted at James Beard Foundation dinner earlier this year
Hungry customers can add toppings and syrups to the not-just-for-breakfast snacks that come with crispy bacon, or can be made vegan. The pod will also sell fresh squeezed lemonade.
It's a spinoff of the brand-new, floral-filled restaurant and bar in Rittenhouse.
Exclusive items:
• Frozen cocktails – White Whiskey Mango Margarita or the Espresso Colada
• Draft cocktails – G&Tea, Water of Life, Junglefowl and Icebox Cake
Empanada Box will serve savory pastries, plus Mexican street corn brushed with mayo, then topped with cheese and spices.
Exclusive items:
• This is a brand new concept not available anywhere else!
This will be Mama Maria's Homemade Italian Ice's second location in Philadelphia. Try the signature "Mama Flavors" with real fruit chunks or go for one of the plain, chunk-free flavors.
Exclusive items:
• BeBananaz Water Ice – inspired by Bebot and made with banana, caramel, chocolate chips and topped with granola
Saturday, Piazza Pod Park will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food samples, a DJ, kids activities and more. After the opening day, the park will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. It will stay open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Note that the pods will have their own hours of operation.
