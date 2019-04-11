More Events:

April 11, 2019

Piazza Pod Park opening in Northern Liberties this May

Robot sculpture Bebot stands at the center of the new dining destination from Post Brothers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Northern Liberties
Carroll - Bebot Art Installation Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bebot is "an endearing comic book robot built on a large scale but undeniably cute" said installation artist, Andrea Greenlees.

We now know what the previously unannounced project Bebot, a 33-foot tall, 13,000-pound robot sculpture from last year's Burning Man, will be part of in Northern Liberties.

Bebot will stand at the center of property development company Post Brothers' new outdoor dining destination, Piazza Pod Park. 

Details on the 35,000-square-foot space, located at Germantown Avenue and North Second Street, were revealed Thursday.

RELATED: South Street Spring Festival is a giant, all-day block party | Secret "Game of Thrones" menu available at Shake Shack in Philly

Northern Liberties Piazza Pod Park renderingCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

A rendering of Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties, which will open in May 2019. At the center is Bebot, a sculpture from Burning Man.

At the heart of Piazza Pod Park will be Bebot and an enclosed dining pod with a roof deck, while around the perimeter there will be 14 repurposed shipping containers offering food and drink laid out in a semi-circle. Many of the restaurant pods will have mini dining rooms, but there will also be plenty of outdoor seating. 

Adjacent to the park will be a lot with an expected 150 parking spots. For those taking public transportation, an art installation made from 185 color-changing light-up cubes (also from Burning Man) will connect the Market/Frankford line to the park.

Piazza Pod Park is slated to open in early May and will offer year-round programming, such as movie nights and food festivals, in addition to being a dining destination. The idea for the mixed-use space originated back in 2017 when Post Brothers purchased the Piazza and Liberties Walk.

"Our goal is to create the thriving community hub that the Piazza courtyard has always tried to be," said Post Brothers CEO Mike Pestronk.

Events that were traditionally held in the courtyard will now move to the street on Germantown Avenue and into Piazza Pod Park.

Many will return with new twists, more frequency or added features, and a range of new events are currently being discussed, according to a press release.

As for the lineup of food and drink available, the first round of tenants for the restaurant pods have been announced. 

Spread Bagelry, Dim Sum House's Lil Sum Sum, French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, New Liberty Distilling, Urban Village, Tiki Takos, Mama Maria's Italian Ice and Empanada Box will be moving in.

Some of the pods will have windows that open to the outside, like a food truck, while others will have a window plus a dining room to use in the colder months. All the pods will be equipped with heating, air conditioning and speaker systems.

When it officially opens, visitors can enjoy Piazza Pod Park seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rendering of Piazza Pod Park in Northern LibertiesCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Rendering of Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties. There will be restaurant pods with mini-dining rooms and plenty of outdoor seating.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Northern Liberties Philadelphia Restaurants Openings Outdoors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040319EastonStick

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved