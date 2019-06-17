More Events:

June 17, 2019

Leslie Odom Jr. performing at Longwood Gardens this weekend

Tickets are still available for the evening concert in Kennett Square

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Leslie Odom Jr. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist Leslie Odom Jr. signs America the Beautiful prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Hamilton" star and Philadelphia native Leslie Odom Jr. will perform at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square on Sunday, June 23. 

Tickets to see the singer/actor, who rose to national fame playing Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit, start at $63. The price includes all-day admission to Longwood Gardens.

RELATED: Chester County Balloon Fest includes hot air balloons, helicopter rides, fireworks | Longwood Gardens bringing back illuminated fountain show for summer

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Open Air Theatre, which has hosted performances since 1914.

Odom won a Tony Award for his performance in "Hamilton" and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. He also starred in the 2017 movie "Murder on the Orient Express" and recently released a book, "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning." 

Leslie Odom Jr. Performance

Sunday, June 23
7:30 p.m. | $63-$93 per person
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

