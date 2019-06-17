Leslie Odom Jr. performing at Longwood Gardens this weekend

"Hamilton" star and Philadelphia native Leslie Odom Jr. will perform at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square on Sunday, June 23.

Tickets to see the singer/actor, who rose to national fame playing Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit, start at $63. The price includes all-day admission to Longwood Gardens.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Open Air Theatre, which has hosted performances since 1914.



Odom won a Tony Award for his performance in "Hamilton" and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. He also starred in the 2017 movie "Murder on the Orient Express" and recently released a book, "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning."

Sunday, June 23

7:30 p.m. | $63-$93 per person

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.