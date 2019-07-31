ITV hosting garden party benefitting Women Organized Against Rape

On Sunday, Aug. 4, chef Nick Elmi's cocktail bar ITV on East Passyunk Avenue is hosting a garden party in the outdoor space it shares with Elmi's French restaurant Laurel.

The event, called Spill the Tea at ITV, will benefit Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) in Philadelphia.

Stop by between 3 and 6 p.m. and pay $10 (cash only) at the door, all of which will be donated to the local organization.

Your donation will get you two complimentary drinks and snacks.

There will be cocktails featuring St. Germain and Teeling Whiskey, pastries from Machine Shop and tea sandwiches made with Machine Shop bread and local produce.

Spill the Tea at ITV

Sunday, Aug. 4

3-6 p.m. | $10 donation

ITV

1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148



