July 25, 2019

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Stop by The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies Courtesy of/Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies on Sunday, Aug. 4.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will offer customers a free chocolate chip cookie.

Visit The Famous 4th Street Cookie Booth in Reading Terminal Market for the freebie to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The booth is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Also, if you want more chocolate chip cookies, they'll only be $1 each on both Saturday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 5, with all proceeds going to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

Last year was The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company's first National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebration. The event raised $2,250 for the nonprofit organization that supports families of seriously ill children.

"With two days of celebrations, we hope to double our donations this year," said owner Brian Phillips.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Sunday, Aug. 4
One free cookie per customer, and also $1 cookies all day
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Booth inside Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
