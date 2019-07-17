More Events:

July 17, 2019

Save the date for Linvilla Orchards' peach festival in August

You can pick your own peaches, enjoy family-friendly activities and visit the farm's beer garden

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Peaches Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Peaches from Linvilla Orchards.

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County is hosting a festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, to celebrate peaches, the delicious stone fruit that reaches peak ripeness in July and August.

Visitors to the farm can start the day off by picking their own yellow and donut peaches, then enjoy family-friendly activities or relax with a drink in the Ship Bottom Brewery beer garden.

RELATED: Peaches are summer's best fruit — reap these health benefits

At the festival, kids will be entertained by Silly Joe and costumed characters, and can also go for a hayride or train ride, fish for trout in Orchard Lake, get their face painted and meet friendly white-tailed deer, calves, goats, horses, ducks, birds, emus, peacocks and pot-bellied pigs.

In the beer garden, which will open at noon, there will be corn hole and giant Jenga to entertain adults. Harvest Ridge Winery will also stop by the farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The all-day festival will take place 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to pick peaches through 6 p.m.

Before heading home, festival-goers should stop by Linvilla Orchards' market for peachy baked goods, such as a freshly-baked peach pie. Also, for those looking for something less sweet, there will be roasted corn on the cob with butter and seasoning from vendor Roasty Toasty.

Peach Festival

Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063

