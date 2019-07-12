Peaches are summer's best fruit — reap these health benefits

Summer produce is, objectively, the best. Everything tastes just as it should — fresh, crisp and sweet.

One of summer’s fruit superstars is peaches, which are approaching their peak ripeness amid their May to September season. The best part is that these delicious summer fruits are packed with tons of health benefits.

According to Rutgers Cooperative Extension:

One raw medium peach (147 grams) has 50 calories, 0.5 grams of fat, 0 grams of cholesterol and sodium, 15 grams of carbohydrate, 13 grams of sugar, 2 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein. It provides 6% of your daily vitamin A needs and 15% of daily vitamin C needs. One medium peach also contains 2% or more daily value of vitamins E and K, niacin, folate, iron, choline, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc and copper.

Peaches are also thought to contribute to healthy digestion, thanks to the fruit’s natural fiber, according to Healthline. And they apparently work as a skin-booster by helping our largest organ retain moisture.

Peach consumption reduces blood sugar levels, protects against certain toxins (like nicotine) and may boost immunity, Healthline adds.

Thanks to their high levels of the antioxidant vitamin C, peaches combat the development of cancer, according to Medical News Today. That vitamin C teams up with fiber, potassium and choline to support heart health.

What's your favorite way to eat peaches?