More Health:

July 12, 2019

Peaches are summer's best fruit — reap these health benefits

You might be surprised by all the goodness packed into the stone fruit

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Healthy Eating
peach health benefits LuAnn Hunt/Unsplash

Just think off all the nutrients you'll get from that peach cobbler!

Summer produce is, objectively, the best. Everything tastes just as it should — fresh, crisp and sweet.

One of summer’s fruit superstars is peaches, which are approaching their peak ripeness amid their May to September season. The best part is that these delicious summer fruits are packed with tons of health benefits.

According to Rutgers Cooperative Extension:

One raw medium peach (147 grams) has 50 calories, 0.5 grams of fat, 0 grams of cholesterol and sodium, 15 grams of carbohydrate, 13 grams of sugar, 2 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein. It provides 6% of your daily vitamin A needs and 15% of daily vitamin C needs. One medium peach also contains 2% or more daily value of vitamins E and K, niacin, folate, iron, choline, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc and copper.

RELATED READ: Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit

Peaches are also thought to contribute to healthy digestion, thanks to the fruit’s natural fiber, according to Healthline. And they apparently work as a skin-booster by helping our largest organ retain moisture.

Peach consumption reduces blood sugar levels, protects against certain toxins (like nicotine) and may boost immunity, Healthline adds.

Thanks to their high levels of the antioxidant vitamin C, peaches combat the development of cancer, according to Medical News Today. That vitamin C teams up with fiber, potassium and choline to support heart health. 

What's your favorite way to eat peaches? 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Healthy Eating United States Health Foods Antioxidants Fruits

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Tobias Harris is ready to seize a bigger role with new-look Sixers
Tobias Harris Signs Philly

Illness

Necrotizing fasciitis: Is it a threat this summer at the Jersey Shore?
new jersey shore flesh-eating bacteria

Music

Ed Sheeran's new 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' features Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, Yebba and more
0712_Ed Sheeran album

Sixers

After L.A. workouts, Tobias Harris offers update on Ben Simmons' jumper
Harris-Simmons-Sixers_071219_usat

Real Estate

Portion of Frankford Chocolate Factory property sold for construction of townhomes
Frankford Chocolate Factory redevelopment

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, July 12-14
temporary art installation at LOVE Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved