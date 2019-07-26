2019 BlackStar Film Festival includes projects by Questlove, Solange Knowles

The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its eighth year this summer, taking place Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The festival celebrates diversity by showcasing films created by people of color from around the world. In total, 115 films will be screened over four days at venues throughout University City.

One notable film/visual album is "When I Get Home," directed and edited by Solange Knowles. It will close out this year's festival, along with two shorts.

To open the BlackStar Film Festival, there will be a party at World Cafe Live, where guests can mingle with filmmakers and special guests. The opening night party is free to attend but an RSVP is necessary.

Other highlights of this year's festival include a sneak preview of the documentary "Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America" from executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, and a conversation between director Spike Lee and activist Tarana Burke.

The full schedule of feature films, documentaries, shorts, panels and conversations can be viewed here.

Individual tickets are $12. If you're a student, senior or BlackStar member, you'll receive a discount. For any free events, make sure to RSVP.

There's also the option to purchase an all-access pass for $225, which includes entry to all festival screenings and events, plus priority seating.

Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4

$12 tickets or $225 all-access pass

Multiple venues in University City

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.