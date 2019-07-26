More Events:

July 26, 2019

2019 BlackStar Film Festival includes projects by Questlove, Solange Knowles

In total, 115 films will be screened

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Films
Blackstar Film Festival A. Ricketts/Visit Philadelphia™

The 7th annual Blackstar Film Festival will take place in August.

The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its eighth year this summer, taking place Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The festival celebrates diversity by showcasing films created by people of color from around the world. In total, 115 films will be screened over four days at venues throughout University City. 

One notable film/visual album is "When I Get Home," directed and edited by Solange Knowles. It will close out this year's festival, along with two shorts.

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan to attend "The Sixth Sense" anniversary screening in Philly | Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

To open the BlackStar Film Festival, there will be a party at World Cafe Live, where guests can mingle with filmmakers and special guests. The opening night party is free to attend but an RSVP is necessary.

Other highlights of this year's festival include a sneak preview of the documentary "Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America" from executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, and a conversation between director Spike Lee and activist Tarana Burke.

The full schedule of feature films, documentaries, shorts, panels and conversations can be viewed here.

Individual tickets are $12. If you're a student, senior or BlackStar member, you'll receive a discount. For any free events, make sure to RSVP.

There's also the option to purchase an all-access pass for $225, which includes entry to all festival screenings and events, plus priority seating.

2019 BlackStar Film Festival

Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4
$12 tickets or $225 all-access pass
Multiple venues in University City

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Films Philadelphia West Philly University City Screenings Arts & Culture Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved