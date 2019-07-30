Cute pets wanted for Morris Animal Refuge's calendar contest

After last year's success, Morris Animal Refuge is hosting another calendar contest supporting the animal shelter.

If you've got a pet, you can enter the contest by paying $25 and submitting an adorable photo. The entry fee kicks off your pet's campaign with 25 automatic votes. After that, every $1 donated is 1 vote counted.

The 12 pets with the most votes by the end of September will be featured in the 2020 Morris Animal Refuge calendar.

Contest winners will not only have their pet featured in the calendar, but will be able to choose which month their pet appears alongside and will receive a complimentary 2020 calendar.



Last year, the contest raised $9,536 for the Morris Animal Refuge. This year, the goal is to reach $12,000.

The money will go to expenses such as routine and emergency medical care, food, kennel maintenance and community outreach.

September

Contest opens at 7 a.m. on Sept. 1

