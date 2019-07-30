More Events:

July 30, 2019

Cute pets wanted for Morris Animal Refuge's calendar contest

The friendly competition is a fundraiser for the animal shelter

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Fundraising
Carroll - Dogs Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A dog at the Schuylkill River dog park in Philadelphia.

After last year's success, Morris Animal Refuge is hosting another calendar contest supporting the animal shelter.

If you've got a pet, you can enter the contest by paying $25 and submitting an adorable photo. The entry fee kicks off your pet's campaign with 25 automatic votes. After that, every $1 donated is 1 vote counted.

The 12 pets with the most votes by the end of September will be featured in the 2020 Morris Animal Refuge calendar. 

RELATED: Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Contest winners will not only have their pet featured in the calendar, but will be able to choose which month their pet appears alongside and will receive a complimentary 2020 calendar.

Last year, the contest raised $9,536 for the Morris Animal Refuge. This year, the goal is to reach $12,000.

The money will go to expenses such as routine and emergency medical care, food, kennel maintenance and community outreach.

Morris Animal Refuge Calendar Contest

September
Contest opens at 7 a.m. on Sept. 1

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Fundraising Philadelphia Contests Animals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Road closures and parking restrictions along North Broad Street
Philly Free Streets parking street closures

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine as one of nation's best hospitals
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved