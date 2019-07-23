Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is offering a new experience. Visitors can meet baby sandbar sharks this summer.

The aquarium will celebrate the second Shark Summer from Thursday, July 25, through Monday, Sept. 2.



There will be tons of family-friendly activities during the celebration.

In addition to meeting baby sharks, visitors can watch sharks be fed in a new show, take a walk over Shark Bridge suspended above Shark Realm or through Shark Tunnel and visit the only great hammerhead shark on exhibit in the United States.

For those brave enough, there will be opportunities to snorkel alongside massive sand tiger, sandbar and blacktip sharks. If that's a little too scary, visit Stingray Beach Club to touch a close relative of sharks.

Kids can get glittery shark tattoos, have their faces painted or get their hair spiked into a shark fin, and there will be dance parties with the aquarium's mascot Gill.

General admission tickets to Adventure Aquarium are $29.99 for adults and $21.99 for children when purchased online. The price is slightly higher if you buy on-site.

Thursday, July 25, through Monday, Sept. 2

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103



