July 22, 2019

Everyone's welcome to participate in the boat parade at Bartram's Garden

Decorate anything that floats and bring it to the weekend event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The annual boat parade at Bartram's Garden will take place Saturday, July 27.

On Saturday, July 27, visit Bartram's Garden for the ninth annual Tidal Schuylkill Boat Parade, where anything that floats and is festively decorated is welcome to participate.

You can also borrow a kayak or rowboat for free from Bartram's Garden for the parade on the water.

Trophies will be awarded for best costume, best decorated boat and more, so make sure to go all out with decorations.

The day will also include music, games, face painting and tarot card readings. There will be a floating ice cream parlor too.

The parade is both free to enter and to watch. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Boat Parade at Bartram's Garden

Saturday, July 27
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free
Bartram's Garden
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143

