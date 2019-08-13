More Events:

August 13, 2019

Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days

There will be events at Glen Foerd, Wyck Historic House and Bartram's Garden

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
Philadelphia Honey Festival Photo by Matthew T Rader/on Unsplash

The Philadelphia Honey Festival is coming up in September. It's free to attend and includes many family-friendly activities.

The tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over one weekend at three locations.

Organized by the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, the event raises awareness about the importance of honey bees to the environment, the food supply and the economy, as well as celebrates urban beekeeping and gardening.

RELATED: Opera on the Mall's free broadcast of "La bohème" will kick off O19 | Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm | Make a delicious cheese board for $10 at party hosted by Cypress Grove

On Friday, Sept. 6, events will be held at Glen Foerd, a historic estate on the Delaware River, including the Bee-Happy Hour with live music, meads from Philly Home Brew and honey cocktails served by Red Brick Craft Distillery.

The next day, the festival will continue at Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm. There, the Philadelphia Honey Home Brew Challenge will take place. 

Then on Sunday, Sept. 8, activities will move to Bartram’s GardenSpecial features include a children's carnival, the popular Bee Parade and two informative talks by local west Philly beekeepers.

Also during the festival, attendees can shop local vendors for honey-based products, look inside a live beehive and watch Don Shump of Philadelphia Bee Company create a beard of bees.

The schedule can be viewed here. The Philadelphia Honey Festival is free to attend.

2019 Philadelphia Honey Festival

Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8
Free to attend
Glen Foerd: 5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114
Wyck Historic House: 6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144
Bartram’s Garden: 5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Philadelphia Family-Friendly Honey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' decision to bring back Charlie Manuel leaves more questions than answers
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies_081319_usat

Business

Wahlburgers abruptly closes only Philly location in Northern Liberties
Wahlburgers NL

Fitness

Popular cardio machine missing from this Top 10 list
best cardio machine

Sixers

Predicting the results of all 82 Sixers games for 2019-20 without any explanation
1119_Sixers_Suns_USAT

Landmarks

Safety concerns lead Tower Theater to remove iconic exterior sign
Tower Theater sign removal

Festivals

Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days
Philadelphia Honey Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved