Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days

The tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over one weekend at three locations.



Organized by the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, the event raises awareness about the importance of honey bees to the environment, the food supply and the economy, as well as celebrates urban beekeeping and gardening.



On Friday, Sept. 6, events will be held at Glen Foerd, a historic estate on the Delaware River, including the Bee-Happy Hour with live music, meads from Philly Home Brew and honey cocktails served by Red Brick Craft Distillery.

The next day, the festival will continue at Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm. There, the Philadelphia Honey Home Brew Challenge will take place.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 8, activities will move to Bartram’s Garden. Special features include a children's carnival, the popular Bee Parade and two informative talks by local west Philly beekeepers.

Also during the festival, attendees can shop local vendors for honey-based products, look inside a live beehive and watch Don Shump of Philadelphia Bee Company create a beard of bees.

The schedule can be viewed here. The Philadelphia Honey Festival is free to attend.

Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8

Free to attend

Glen Foerd: 5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114

Wyck Historic House: 6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144

Bartram’s Garden: 5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.