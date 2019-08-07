Make a delicious cheese board for $10 at party hosted by Cypress Grove

Cypress Grove, a California company that specializes in making artisanal goat cheeses, is hosting Cheeseboards for Dinner in Philadelphia on Monday, Aug. 26. The event also took place in Chicago and Los Angeles earlier this year.

For $10, cheese lovers will get to build a personalized cheese board by learning tips and tricks from Cypress Grove and adding on offerings from event partners, like Di Bruno Bros., Olli Salumeria, Rustic Bakery, Columbus Craft Meats and Mike's Hot Honey.

The event will take place at Roy-Pitz Barrel House on Spring Garden Street and tickets also include one beverage from Roy-Pitz, plus non-alcoholic drinks.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and cheese boards will be served until 9 p.m. When purchasing a ticket, select the time that best fits your expected arrival: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

According to Cypress Grove, Cheeseboards for Dinner is a campaign to help make weeknight dinners easier by turning a cheese board into a meal.

"A few simple ingredients, plus a little help from deli shortcuts, and dinner is served for busy families or singles needing to supplement their take-out habit," states the company.



Cypress Grove also calls goat cheese "prime dinner material" because it's packed with protein and calcium.

Monday, Aug. 26

4-9 p.m. | $10 per person

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

