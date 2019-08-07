More Events:

August 07, 2019

Make a delicious cheese board for $10 at party hosted by Cypress Grove

At the event, learn tips and tricks for turning a cheese board into a meal

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheese
Cypress Grove hosting Cheeseboards for Dinner event in Philadelphia Courtesy of/Matt Schwerin

Cypress Grove hosting Cheeseboards for Dinner event in Philadelphia.

Cypress Grove, a California company that specializes in making artisanal goat cheeses, is hosting Cheeseboards for Dinner in Philadelphia on Monday, Aug. 26. The event also took place in Chicago and Los Angeles earlier this year.

For $10, cheese lovers will get to build a personalized cheese board by learning tips and tricks from Cypress Grove and adding on offerings from event partners, like Di Bruno Bros., Olli Salumeria, Rustic Bakery, Columbus Craft Meats and Mike's Hot Honey.

RELATED: James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour making stop in Philadelphia | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week | Royal Boucherie hosting hot dog competition on upstair's deck

The event will take place at Roy-Pitz Barrel House on Spring Garden Street and tickets also include one beverage from Roy-Pitz, plus non-alcoholic drinks.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and cheese boards will be served until 9 p.m. When purchasing a ticket, select the time that best fits your expected arrival: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

According to Cypress Grove, Cheeseboards for Dinner is a campaign to help make weeknight dinners easier by turning a cheese board into a meal. 

"A few simple ingredients, plus a little help from deli shortcuts, and dinner is served for busy families or singles needing to supplement their take-out habit," states the company.

Cypress Grove also calls goat cheese "prime dinner material" because it's packed with protein and calcium.

Cheeseboards for Dinner with Cypress Grove

Monday, Aug. 26
4-9 p.m. | $10 per person
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cheese Philadelphia Parties

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Investigations

Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline received 1,900 calls since grand jury report
Pennsylvania clergy abuse hotline

Women's Health

30-minute procedure claims to delay menopause by 20 years
menopause delay surgery

Eagles

Big Ten experience will serve Eagles rookies Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller well in preseason debut
072919MilesSanders

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Fitness

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park
Doggie Dash on the beach followed by a puppy pool party

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved