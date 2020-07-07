Philadelphia's ninth BlackStar Film Festival goes virtual

Due to COVID-19, the ninth edition of Philadelphia's BlackStar Film Festival will take place entirely online. The virtual event will run Thursday, Aug. 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The annual film festival celebrates the voices of Black, Brown and Indigenous people from around the world. This year’s lineup includes more than 80 films, including 24 world premieres, and represents more than 20 countries.

Tickets for the film fest are available online. Day passes start at $5. The full festival pass costs $100 and includes a donation to BlackStar. Films can be streamed through the digital distribution channel CineSend and through apps available for Apple TV and Roku.

Below are some of the must-watch films, with descriptions provided by organizers. For the full lineup, visit BlackStar's website.

World Premieres

• "Unapologetic," a feature documentary by Ashley O'Shay that takes a deep look into the Movement for Black Lives in Chicago, providing an intimate peek into the personal and political battles that transform the city. • Tayler Montague’s debut short "In Sudden Darkness," about a working-class family trying to stay afloat in the midst of a citywide blackout. • The short documentary "You Hide Me," made in 1970 but banned widely upon completion. Ghanian filmmaker Nii Kwate Owoo examines the colonization of African art in the British Museum, London, gaining unprecedented access into the museum’s secret underground vaults. • Shantrelle Patrice Lewis’ debut feature "Daughters Of," which examines the immediate and critical importance of self-care and healing for Black women. • Raishad Hardnett, Lauren M. Schneiderman and Cassie Owens’ "Legendary: 30 Years of Philly Ballroom," an inside look into the effort to preserve Philadelphia's ballroom scene, a Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ safe space that has endured for 30 years.

Other Highlights