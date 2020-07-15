Black Is Beautiful beer available from Love City; all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly

Love City Brewing in Philadelphia is now selling a Black Is Beautiful beer to raise money for Black Lives Matter Philly.

The Callowhill brewery worked with Scott Broussard of Double Eagle Malt in Huntingdon Valley, the Harris Family Brewery in Harrisburg and Two Locals Brewing in Philadelphia to produce the imperial stout. Both Black-owned breweries are preparing to open but have been delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The limited-release brew is available to buy at Love City, located at 1023 Hamilton St., and online. A four-pack is $15.

The Black Is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort among breweries that raises funds for local groups that support social justice and police reforms. It was started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co., a Black-owned brewery in San Antonio, Texas.



Weathered Souls is providing the recipe and the design for the label to breweries around the country. Breweries are then asked to donate 100% of the beer's proceeds.

According to Eater Philadelphia, the Black Is Beautiful brew from Love City has toasted coconut, which was added to Weathered Souls’ recipe.

You can check out which other breweries are participating in the initiative through the Black Is Beautiful website. Currently it states that just over 1,000 breweries have gotten involved. Other local breweries include Attic, Round Guys and Sly Fox.