July 15, 2020

Black Is Beautiful beer available from Love City; all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly

Breweries are joining the initiative to raise funds for local groups that support social justice causes

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
The Black Is Beautiful initiative was started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co., a Black-owned brewery in Texas. Other breweries can participate by using the recipe and donating 100% of proceeds to local organizations that support police reform.

Love City Brewing in Philadelphia is now selling a Black Is Beautiful beer to raise money for Black Lives Matter Philly.

The Callowhill brewery worked with Scott Broussard of Double Eagle Malt in Huntingdon Valley, the Harris Family Brewery in Harrisburg and Two Locals Brewing in Philadelphia to produce the imperial stout. Both Black-owned breweries are preparing to open but have been delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden | Two Philly nurses make InStyle's 'Badass 50' list

View this post on Instagram

🎉🖤Black Is Beautiful imperial stout with toasted coconut is officially READY FOR RELEASE! Available Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm in our taproom and at our online store. This isn’t an average beer release. Of course we’re excited about the beer, but we’re even more excited about the partnerships its created. We got to work with the amazing people at @twolocals @harrisfamilybrewery and @doubleeaglemalting PLUS, all proceeds will be donated to @blmphilly Support PA’s black-owned breweries and fight for justice for BIPOC. ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ #blm #blmphilly #blackisbeautiful #amplifymelanatedvoices #phillysupportphilly #phillybeer #blackpeoplelovebeer #phillyphire #beerrelease #newbeeralert #imperialstout #goodbeer #beerforall #beerforacause

A post shared by Love City Brewing Company (@lovecitybrewing) on

The limited-release brew is available to buy at Love City, located at 1023 Hamilton St., and online. A four-pack is $15.

The Black Is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort among breweries that raises funds for local groups that support social justice and police reforms. It was started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co., a Black-owned brewery in San Antonio, Texas.

Weathered Souls is providing the recipe and the design for the label to breweries around the country. Breweries are then asked to donate 100% of the beer's proceeds.

According to Eater Philadelphia, the Black Is Beautiful brew from Love City has toasted coconut, which was added to Weathered Souls’ recipe.

You can check out which other breweries are participating in the initiative through the Black Is Beautiful website. Currently it states that just over 1,000 breweries have gotten involved. Other local breweries include Attic, Round Guys and Sly Fox.

