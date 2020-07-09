Two Philly nurses make InStyle's 'Badass 50' list

The women's magazine InStyle has released its latest "Badass 50" list. This time, instead of spotlighting famous athletes, celebrities and public figures, it features 50 health care workers from across the United States.

"Frontline healthcare workers have been facing seemingly insurmountable challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet they get the job done," the article states. "We went state by state to celebrate them not only for what they’ve done but also for who they are."



Philadelphia-based ICU nurses Allie Toczylowski and Erin Donohue are two of the health care heroes honored.

During the coronavirus pandemic, they created the Sunshine Committee Instagram account and decorated their hospital's parking garages and hallways with uplifting phrases. According to Instagram, both nurses work at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

"When you have a positive outlook, you can change the narrative of the situation itself," Donohue told the magazine.



You can check out InStyle's full "Badass 50" list online to read more about the other featured health care workers. The August issue will be available Friday on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download.

InStyle also created three short videos talking to the featured women, which you can watch below.