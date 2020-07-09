More Culture:

July 09, 2020

Two Philly nurses make InStyle's 'Badass 50' list

Magazine features Allie Toczylowski and Erin Donohue of Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Magazines Nurses
InStyle 'Badass 50' list Courtesy of/InStyle

InStyle found health care workers in every state to feature in the magazine's latest 'Badass 50 list,' which recognizes women who are changing the world.

The women's magazine InStyle has released its latest "Badass 50" list. This time, instead of spotlighting famous athletes, celebrities and public figures, it features 50 health care workers from across the United States.

"Frontline healthcare workers have been facing seemingly insurmountable challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet they get the job done," the article states. "We went state by state to celebrate them not only for what they’ve done but also for who they are."

RELATED: Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue

Philadelphia-based ICU nurses Allie Toczylowski and Erin Donohue are two of the health care heroes honored.

During the coronavirus pandemic, they created the Sunshine Committee Instagram account and decorated their hospital's parking garages and hallways with uplifting phrases. According to Instagram, both nurses work at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

"When you have a positive outlook, you can change the narrative of the situation itself," Donohue told the magazine.

You can check out InStyle's full "Badass 50" list online to read more about the other featured health care workers. The August issue will be available Friday on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download.

InStyle also created three short videos talking to the featured women, which you can watch below.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Magazines Nurses Philadelphia Awards Einstein Medical Center

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Rumors: Free agent Everson Griffen appears to be interested in joining the Eagles
042720EversonGriffen

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Sponsored

John McMullen: With DeSean Jackson, Eagles got boxed in by their own precedent
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Food & Drink

One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time
Pizzeria Vetri x Honeygrow

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved