May 21, 2020

Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue

The cover was shot by 23-year-old Hannah Beier, a member of the Class of 2020

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
TIME cover by Drexel grad Photograph by Hannah Beier/TIME

The new cover of TIME features a photograph by Hannah Beier, a member of the Class of 2020 at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The new issue of TIME focuses on what it means to graduate during a pandemic.

The cover photo was shot by 23-year-old Hannah Beier, a member of Drexel University's Class of 2020. Her photos also appear alongside the cover story by Charlotte Alter.

RELATED: Jefferson Health's 'Swab Squad' wins Webby for viral dance videos

According to TIME, Beier has been virtually photographing friends and classmates in quarantine across the country for the past five weeks. She's quoted in the magazine as describing her goal as "to portray personal and authentic moments that connect us beyond the commonality of living through a pandemic."

"She would call her friends via FaceTime and art direct the entire shoot: from scouting locations and setting up the subject’s camera with them to checking the back of the camera and reposing her friends until she was satisfied with the shot," explains TIME's article on the photographer

The cover shot features Melissa Nesta and her boyfriend, Daniel Mosley, at home in Philadelphia. The special issue will go on sale Friday.

In the cover story, Alter examines how COVID-19 will shape the Class of 2020. She states, "For these young adults, the pandemic represents not just a national crisis but also a defining moment."

Jean Twenge, a psychologist and author who studies millennials and Gen Z, is also featured in the article telling TIME, "The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest cultural event since World War II. It’s going to have a huge impact on ­everyone, but young adults in particular."

