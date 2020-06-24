More Culture:

June 24, 2020

Harris Family Brewery close to opening as first Black-owned craft brewery in Pennsylvania

Founders raise nearly $30,000 on GoFundMe

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Beer Breweries
harris family brewing harrisburg Photo Credit/Just A Little Photography

Tim White, Shaun Harris and Jerry Thomas, left to right, are close to opening the Harris Family Brewery, which would become Pennsylvania's first Black-owned brewery.

A Harrisburg group is getting closer to opening what might end up being the first Black-owned brewery in Pennsylvania. 

Shaun Harris, Jerry Thomas and Tim White are behind the Harris Family Brewery, which has been in the works since 2014. The group is close to opening a location in the state capital after plans were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Their efforts are gaining traction as another Black-owned brewery – Two Locals Brewery – takes shape in Philadelphia. The city already includes Mack Brewing Co., a "home brewery" that showcases products in the Philly area.

A GoFundMe launched by White has raised more than $28,000 toward its $30,000 goal. The funding will go toward a final license and "a few more brewery needs." 

"Our goal is within reach but we NEED your help to cross this finish line," White wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We are still Independently owned and are still being laughed at by banks who don’t believe in the DREAM."

The founders faced a few hurdles as they started making beer – including a few failed batches. The group at times has felt unwelcome when trying to join predominantly white craft beer circles or visiting craft breweries.

"We self-taught ourselves how to brew," White recently told Forbes. "On Facebook, we tried joining a craft beer group, but it was one of those undercover racist places. Literally, people were like, 'Ya’ll are trying to appropriate our thing.'"

Instead, they mostly relied on YouTube videos to perfect their craft. As they did, the Harris founders said their friends were shocked that beer that good could be made from inside their kitchen.

The Harris group plans to open its brewery in Harrisburg's Allison Hill neighborhood, which the founders call a "craft beer desert." They hope the brewery will be "a driving force" in bringing back manufacturing jobs to the neighborhood, White wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Earlier this week, Harris Family Brewery announced a collaboration with Hershey-based Troegs Independent Brewery. 

The two companies are releasing a beer as part of the "Black is Beautiful" campaign organized by a San Antonio-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co. "Black is Beautiful" was launched in the wake of the George Floyd killing as a fundraiser benefiting racial justice organizations. 

"This movement doesn’t have a leader," White said. "What it is is a whole bunch of groups of people everywhere speaking to the same cause, and I think that’s a good thing. It empowers the people."

Harris Brewery previously collaborated with Love City Brewing and Two Locals to release an imperial stout for the "Black is Beautiful" campaign.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beer Breweries Pennsylvania Business Craft Beer Harrisburg Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Government

Face masks will be mandatory in New Jersey as more indoor activities set to get green light
New Jersey indoor activities

Adult Health

Metabolic syndrome increasing among millennials at 'alarming' rate
Signs of Metabolic Syndrome

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Streaming

Will Smith’s ‘Hitch,’ ‘Ali’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July
Amazon Prime Video July 2020

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling lobster roll kits – just in time for Fourth of July
lobster roll kit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved