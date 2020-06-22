Gran Caffe L'Aquila's new Italian grocery store is now open

Gran Caffe L’Aquila in Center City has transformed its first floor into an Italian market selling nearly 200 products.



The downstairs space includes coffee, wines, beer, packaged crackers and cookies, breadsticks, sauces, cheeses, olive oil, a variety of specialty pastas, chickpeas, lentils, polenta and flour.



"Though (the owners) had been looking at separate retail footprints for the future development of a series of Gran Caffe specialty grocery stores, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated their plans," states a press release.

The Italian speciality items are available for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, local delivery through Caviar and Mercato and national delivery. For the first time, the restaurant's celebrated gelato will be available for national delivery.

In addition, most of Gran Caffe's authentic Italian restaurant menu is also available for curbside pickup and local delivery through Caviar. The restaurant also is selling wine and cocktails to go.