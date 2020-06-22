More Culture:

June 22, 2020

Gran Caffe L'Aquila's new Italian grocery store is now open

Coffee, wine, gelato and pasta are for sale online and in the shop

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink
Gran Caffe L'Aquila Courtesy of/Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Tables have been removed from the downstairs of Gran Caffe L'Aquila in Center City in order to create a grocery store selling speciality Italian products.

Gran Caffe L’Aquila in Center City has transformed its first floor into an Italian market selling nearly 200 products.

The downstairs space includes coffee, wines, beer, packaged crackers and cookies, breadsticks, sauces, cheeses, olive oil, a variety of specialty pastas, chickpeas, lentils, polenta and flour.

"Though (the owners) had been looking at separate retail footprints for the future development of a series of Gran Caffe specialty grocery stores, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated their plans," states a press release.

The Italian speciality items are available for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, local delivery through Caviar and Mercato and national delivery. For the first time, the restaurant's celebrated gelato will be available for national delivery.

In addition, most of Gran Caffe's authentic Italian restaurant menu is also available for curbside pickup and local delivery through Caviar. The restaurant also is selling wine and cocktails to go.

