July 14, 2020

Watch this weekend: Philadelphia Film Society hosts virtual film fest

Stay in and stream these new movies on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Movies
Watch new titles from popular streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video during the Philadelphia Film Festival SummerFest, a virtual event being held July 17-19.

This summer, you can experience a film festival from the comfort of your couch.

Hosted by the Philadelphia Film Society, the Philadelphia Film Festival SummerFest is a virtual event happening Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.

New titles from popular streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video were hand-picked by the PFS team to view this weekend. So if you've been struggling with the question "What should I watch?," here's your answer.

Movies include "Palm Springs" starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, "Bad Education," a dark comedy based on a true story, and "The Old Guard" with Charlize Theron.

In total, there are 15 feature-length films and seven online conversations with film industry professionals, including "Palm Springs" director Max Barbakow.

The virtual event is a little bit of a choose-your-own-adventure setup. You can stick to the provided schedule, or watch on your own time.

You won't need to pay outright for the films, provided you have access to the various streaming platforms, but to join in the Zoom webinars you'll need a ticket. The SummerFest Q&A Pass is $20 online and gives access to every virtual discussion.

The schedule is below.

Friday, July 17


"Tigertail" - noon (Netflix)
"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" - 2:15 p.m. (Hulu)
"Disclosure" - 4:15 p.m. (Netflix)
"The Old Guard" - 6:45 p.m. (Netflix)
"Body Cam" - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video)
Q&A with "Body Cam" director Malik Vitthal - 11:06 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 


"I Will Make You Mine" - 12:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Q&A with "I Will Make You Mine" writer/director/star Lynn Chen, producer and co-executive producer Dave Boyle and co-executive producer Michael Lerman - 1:34 p.m.
"Disappearance at Clifton Hill" - 2:30 p.m. (Prime Video, Hulu)
Q&A with "Disappearance at Clifton Hill" writer/director Albert Shin - 4:10 p.m.
"John Lewis: Good Trouble" - 4:45 p.m. (Prime Video)
"Palm Springs" - 7 p.m. (Hulu)
Q&A with "Palm Springs" director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara - 8:30 p.m.
"Come to Daddy" - 9 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, July 19


"The Surrogate" - 11:45 a.m. (Prime Video)

Q&A with "The Surrogate" writer/director Jeremy Hersh - 1:18 p.m.
"Shirley" - 2 p.m. (Prime Video, Hulu)
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" - 4:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Q&A with "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" director Eliza Hittman - 5:56 p.m.
"Bad Education" - 6:30 p.m. (Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu)
Q&A with "Bad Education" director Cory Finley and writer/producer Mike Makowsky - 8:19 p.m.
Throwback Quizzo and movie "Jerry MaGuire"  - 9 p.m. (Netflix)

Sinead Cummings
