July 27, 2020

The four-week 2020 Fringe Festival to take place mainly online

The annual event showcases innovative performing arts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fringe Festival - School of Circus Arts Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

FringeArts will present 12 productions as part of this year's curated slate for the Fringe Festival. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is part of the lineup. Pictured above is circus performer and instructor, Rachel Lancaster, in 2016.

Details for the 24th annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival, taking place Sept. 10 through Oct. 4, have been announced.

Most of the innovative performing arts productions will be presented online through Zoom, YouTube and other platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be a few outdoor performances, too.

RELATED: Bethlehem's Musikfest goes virtual for 2020 with livestream concerts | Philadelphia's ninth BlackStar Film Festival goes virtual

Online shows will make up more than 80% of the lineup. Some will be available to watch throughout the festival, while others will have specific viewing times and will involve a degree of interaction between performers and the audience.

FringeArts will present 12 productions as part of this year's curated slate. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is part of the lineup, as well as The Bearded Ladies Cabaret.

The independently-produced slate includes a lineup of more than 100 shows, from Manayunk Theatre Company, Pasion y Arte, REV Theatre Company, Tangle Movement Arts, Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater and more.

All the artists participating can be viewed on the FringeArts websiteThe schedule and ticketing information will be announced in mid-August.

Also, the Fringe Festival Bookstore will return this year in a virtual capacity, featuring talks with artists and community partners to provide context for the shows. All talks will take place online and will be free.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, FringeArts waived artist registration fees for this year's festival and is providing additional support to the independent artist community.

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

