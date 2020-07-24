More Events:

July 24, 2020

Bethlehem's Musikfest goes virtual for 2020 with livestream concerts

The summer event kicks off July 31

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
Musikfest goes virtual Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Musikfest usually draws large crowds to Bethlehem for free shows and concerts by big-name artists. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be different. Performances will be streamed online.

Organizers of Musikfest have decided to make the 37th edition of the Bethlehem music festival a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is one of Lehigh Valley's biggest summer traditions. It also was named one of the best music festivals in the country last year. Past performers include the Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley, Jason Mraz and Kesha.

The 2020 event will take place July 31 through Aug. 9.

RELATED: More drive-in concerts coming to the Philadelphia region with Malvern series

There will be 40 concerts streamed on Musikfest's website. Another 40 performances by bands will air live from the Service Electric TV studios on Service Electric TV2 and will be replayed on the website. There are also five in-person live concerts at SteelStacks, which require reservations.

The SteelStacks campus will open at 6 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. Performers include The Craig Thatcher Band, Hector Rosado Orchestra, The Uptown Band, Danielle Ponder and Bruce Springsteen tribute band The BRUCE show. The full lineup is available online.

Though the event is different this year, one thing has remained the same. Musikfest's commemorative mugs are for sale. The 2020 collectible item can be purchased online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Free Bethlehem Streaming Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: How the Phillies can succeed in this odd 2020 baseball season
Harper-Didi_072420_usat

Libraries

Free Library director resigns amid accusations of workplace discrimination
Free Library Philadelphia

Women's Health

More women are choosing to delay having children until their 40s — but the choice isn't without risks
Pregnancy after 40

Sixers

What to watch for in Sixers' scrimmages during Orlando restart
18_Sixers_76ers_huddle_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved