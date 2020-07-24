Bethlehem's Musikfest goes virtual for 2020 with livestream concerts

Organizers of Musikfest have decided to make the 37th edition of the Bethlehem music festival a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is one of Lehigh Valley's biggest summer traditions. It also was named one of the best music festivals in the country last year. Past performers include the Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley, Jason Mraz and Kesha.

The 2020 event will take place July 31 through Aug. 9.

There will be 40 concerts streamed on Musikfest's website. Another 40 performances by bands will air live from the Service Electric TV studios on Service Electric TV2 and will be replayed on the website. There are also five in-person live concerts at SteelStacks, which require reservations.

The SteelStacks campus will open at 6 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. Performers include The Craig Thatcher Band, Hector Rosado Orchestra, The Uptown Band, Danielle Ponder and Bruce Springsteen tribute band The BRUCE show. The full lineup is available online.

Though the event is different this year, one thing has remained the same. Musikfest's commemorative mugs are for sale. The 2020 collectible item can be purchased online.